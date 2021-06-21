Simmons Talks Potential Position Change Moving Forward

The Sixers have some tough conversations ahead of their early playoff exit. Some of the biggest talks revolve around Ben Simmons' future with the team.

After an abysmal performance to close out this series, a change is needed for Simmons. One change involves a change of scenery for the 24-year-old, while another can happen in Philadelphia.

Since arriving in the NBA, Simmons has essentially played point guard. Whatever label you want to put on it, he has been the maestro of the Sixers' offense for the last four seasons.

With his size and skill set, many thought this experiment to be head-scratching. Simmons' reluctance to create on the perimeter doesn't necessarily make him the prototypical point guard in today's NBA.

We have only seen one instance of Simmons showing a change in position. That came in the bubble last season when Brett Brown moved him to the 'point forward' position before he suffered a season-ending injury.

Following Sunday's loss to the Hawks, Simmons was asked for his thoughts on the idea of switching positions next season. "I'm going to what I got to do, work on my game and get better," Simmons said postgame.

Based on his performance in the postseason, it's clear that Simmons and the Sixers could benefit from a position change. The reluctance to handle the ball late in games drastically changes the flow of the team's offense down the stretch of tight games.

One player Simmons has drawn comparisons to is Golden State's Draymond Green. Both are high-IQ players who are gifted passers for their size. Even with Green's incredible passing ability, he has always been surrounded by guards who can create on the perimeter.

If the Sixers plan to keep Simmons, this feels like the necessary adjustment for the roster. Lack of perimeter creation has been a weak point of the team in recent seasons, and it's time the front office addresses it.

Daryl Morey made multiple moves to improve the roster last offseason and is sure to continue that work in the coming months. No matter what the front office decides to do with Simmons, it feels like the point guard experiment has reached its end.

