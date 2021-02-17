Sixers' Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Rockets on Wednesday

*Update: Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Ben Simmons is out for Wednesday night's game.

Philadelphia 76ers starting guard Ben Simmons has been added to the injury report on Wednesday night. Simmons, who hasn't missed a game since February 4th, is questionable for the matchup against the Houston Rockets as he's dealing with an undisclosed illness.

There's a realistic chance the Sixers could roll without two of their top players against the Houston Rockets. Just the other night, the Sixers ruled starting center Joel Embiid out right before tip-off as he was dealing with back tightness.

Simmons, on the other hand, was healthy and able to play. Without Embiid on the floor, Simmons had the best game of his career on offense as he drained a career-high of 42 points in the loss against the Utah Jazz.

Heading into Wednesday night's game against Houston, the Sixers didn't have Simmons on the injury report. However, moments before Doc Rivers' pregame press conference, the team listed him as questionable.

While Embiid is also on the report, the Sixers have the big man listed as probable. He's not guaranteed to return after missing Monday night's game, but it seems there's a good chance he'll be back in action.

If Ben Simmons can't get the green light to play on Wednesday, the Sixers will then be down two guards as Shake Milton is already ruled out for his fourth-straight game. Last Tuesday, Milton rolled his ankle late in the game against the Sacramento Kings. Since then, he's been out with a sprained ankle.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_