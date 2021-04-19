Ben Simmons Questionable vs. Warriors on Monday Night

Monday night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors could be missing a lot of star power. For the Warriors, they have several notable names on the injury report, which includes Stephen Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr., who are listed as questionable.

On the other side, the Sixers also have many names on the report listed as questionable. Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Dwight Howard, and George Hill are all listed as questionable heading into Monday night's game.

All four players missed the last outing on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. While none of their injuries seem to be serious, there is a slight chance the 76ers could miss the starters and two key bench players once again on Monday.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, that's not all. As the team submitted its Monday afternoon injury report, another member of the roster was added to it. Sixers starting guard Ben Simmons is now listed as questionable for Monday night's game against Golden State.

Per the Sixers, Simmons is dealing with an undisclosed illness. According to a team official, Simmons' sickness is non-COVID related.

Considering the Sixers could miss three out of five starters on Monday night, it could be a game where many low-minute players will acquire tons of playing time. If Simmons, Harris, and Curry do miss Monday night's matchup, we should expect to see a healthy dose of Tyrese Maxey, Anthony Tolliver, and more minutes from Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz.

The Sixers are the Warriors are set to tip-off at 7:30 PM EST.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.