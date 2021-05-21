Ben Simmons Shrugs Off DPOY Finalist Mention

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has made it clear countless times that he believes he should win the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award. Throughout the entire season, Simmons has been in the conversation as debates sparked across the league among fans, media, and even some players.

At this point, the award is officially narrowed down to three potential candidates to win, and Simmons is one of them. On Thursday, the NBA released the top three finalists for several awards, with DPOY being one of them.

Along with Simmons, Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green have all been named finalists. One would think Simmons would be excited to have his name in the conversation officially, but the three-time All-Star isn't celebrating something that could turn out to be an honorable mention.

"I probably won't be excited unless I'm winning it," said Ben Simmons following practice on Friday. "To be honest, I don't really care to be top three. I want to be number one. So, until those results come out, I don't really care."

Simmons has been in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation before. Just last season, before he went down with a back injury, Simmons was on his way to becoming a DPOY finalist. However, his shortened season didn't do him any favors.

Simmons is closer than ever to winning the award this time around, but he won't be satisfied until he actually gets it. The competition is stiff as Simmons is not only up against great defenders -- but he's also a finalist alongside two former DPOY winners. His chances of winning are favorable, but Simmons isn't worried about the race at this point until the Defensive Player of the Year is chosen officially.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.