Ben Simmons Surprises His Brother With a New Car on Instagram

Ben Simmons surprised his brother, Sean, with a new car on Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

It hasn't been a great week for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, but he seems to be making the absolute best out of his unfortunate circumstances for the people that he keeps close to him on a daily basis.

Last Friday, Simmons was getting ready for NBA All-Star weekend as he was set to participate in Sunday's game as a reserve for LeBron James' team. Unfortunately, on Saturday night, Simmons found out that the barber he visited on Friday might've been positive for COVID-19.

After entering into the NBA's health and safety protocol, it turned out that said barber was positive -- and Simmons was officially exposed. The good news is that Simmons continues to test negative for the virus, but he's still been forced to quarantine for at least seven days.

Simmons isn't letting the unfortunate circumstances ruin his mood, though. Especially not on his brother's birthday. On Tuesday night, Simmons went live on Instagram while at home and had his brother join as a co-host.

With thousands of fans entering the live session on the app, Simmons decided to take the opportunity to surprise his brother while it was being broadcasted for everybody to see. "10,000 people here?" Simmons said as he navigated through his house.

"You know I love cars," he told his brother, Sean. "So that's your car," Simmons claimed as he zoomed in on a brand new black Audi parked in his garage. Sean, who looked shocked and completely surprised, laughed in disbelief. 

"Bro, stop it," Sean responded. "That's your car," the Sixers star said. "It's all yours, man." Sean is not only Simmons' brother; he also works closely with the Sixers guard as an agent. Therefore, Simmons expressed how grateful he was for Sean's hard work over the years. Now, he gets a brand new car for his birthday, which moved him to tears.

"He's crying on the live!" Simmons joked as he celebrated the feel-good moment. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

