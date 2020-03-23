All76ers
Former Sixers Star Charles Barkley Tested Negative for COVID-19

Lately, many NBA coaches, players, and other staff have undergone several tests to see if they had a case of the coronavirus. After two notable players from the Utah Jazz tested positive a little less than two weeks ago, organizations around the league have been looking for ways to get their teams tested.

The Philadelphia 76ers, specifically, were tested last Monday. A few days later, the results came in, and it turned out that three members of the organization were positive. It was also starting to look like one of their former stars could be in the same boat as well.

Not too long ago, former Sixers star and NBA on TNT's studio personality Charles Barkley was also feeling ill lately. Therefore, the former Sixer decided to undergo a test for COVID-19, which he revealed over the phone on March 12th.

"I spent an earlier part of the week in New York City," Barkley said two weeks back. "When I got to Atlanta, I wasn't feeling well. I talked to a couple doctors, and they told me to self-quarantine for 48 hours. This is my second day -- I haven't been feeling great. I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon. I have not gotten the results back, so I'm just kind of in limbo right now. I'm really hoping it's just a bug."

Well, luckily for Barkley, that's the case. As of Monday morning, Turner Sports' Public Relations department put out a statement regarding Barkley's illness, and it turns out he has tested negative from COVID-19. "I'd like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support," Barley wrote. "You all be safe, and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being."

