Sixers Rookie Charles Bassey Expected to Land Contract Soon

Sixers' second-round pick Charles Bassey has yet to sign a contract with the team.

When he was drafted with the 53rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft back in July, Bassey was viewed as a candidate to become a two-way player for the 76ers.

However, shortly after the draft wrapped up, the Sixers inked Michigan State forward Aaron Henry to a two-way deal after the former Spartan went undrafted. Then not too long after landing Henry, the Sixers brought veteran guard Rayjon Tucker back with their second two-way slot.

With No. 50 overall pick Filip Petrusev becoming a Euro stash, all signs pointed towards Charles Bassey landing a standard NBA contract as a rookie.

But so far, Bassey and the Sixers have been off to a strange start together. Earlier this month, Bassey joined Sixers' Summer League roster in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although he practiced with the Sixers for the first couple of sessions, he never appeared in a single game.

During the first outing a few weeks ago, Bassey was spotted on the end of the team's bench in street clothes. A team source confirmed Philadelphia Inquirer writer Keith Pompey's report that Bassey was instructed by his agent to stay off the court until they agree to terms with the Sixers.

Unfortunately, the holdout lasted all five games leaving Bassey without a chance to garner some much-needed minutes in Vegas. With his contract situation not figured out, many started to believe he could become a two-way option as the 76ers waived Rayjon Tucker.

But the Sixers plan to fill the void of Tucker with second-year veteran Grant Riller instead. The Sixers planned to sign Bassey to a standard contract all along, but it's been a difficult situation. On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic offered some clarity on the situation, signaling that the finish line is in sight.

"Sixers rookie Charles Bassey — the No. 53 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Western Kentucky — plans to sign the one-year, non-guaranteed tender, sources said. Bassey and the 76ers have so far been unable to land a rookie deal. Bassey did not play in the Las Vegas Summer League because he was unsigned."

With Bassey still unsigned, the Sixers could eventually agree to a multi-year deal with Bassey's reps. However, Charania's report indicates that the former Western Kentucky center will likely ink a one-year deal.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.