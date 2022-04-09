Philadelphia 76ers' second-round selection Charles Bassey has spent a lot of time in the NBA G League lately. Although Sixers fans have been pounding the table for Doc Rivers to attempt to utilize Bassey as a backup five on the main roster, the Sixers still see Bassey as a developmental prospect.

Therefore, Bassey's been a critical piece for the Delaware Blue Coats. In 17 games this season, Bassey averaged just under 30 minutes on the court. During that time, he's averaged 18.9 points per game while putting up 12.1 field goal attempts.

In addition to his scoring, Bassey has also averaged 10.3 rebounds combined on both sides of the ball and 3.4 blocks on the defensive end.

As the Blue Coats notched their second-straight playoff berth this season, Delaware went head-to-head with the Long Island Nets for their first-round matchup earlier this week. Bassey, who got the nod to start at center, checked in for 35 minutes.

During his time on the court, Bassey drained six of his 12 shots. He also hit on both of his shot attempts from beyond the arc. After going 3-3 from the free-throw line, Bassey totaled for 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and one steal in his NBA G League playoff debut.

Since the Blue Coats defeated the Nets 133-116, Delaware advanced to the next round. Although four of the starters were the same in Friday's game between the Blue Coats and the Motor City Cruise, Delaware missed Bassey, who was ruled out ahead of the matchup.

Where Was Bassey?

Lately, Bassey's been dealing with a shoulder strain. With his status for Friday night's game in question, the rookie center couldn't be cleared for action. A few hours before the Blue Coats and the Cruise tipped off, Bassey was ruled out not only for the night but for the next ten days.

Per a Sixers official, Bassey will be re-evaluated over a week from now. Therefore, the rookie big man will miss Delaware's G League Eastern Conference Finals matchup against Raptors 905 on Sunday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.