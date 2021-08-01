Charles Bassey Looking to Showcase His Shooting in Summer League

When the Sixers acquired the 53rd pick before Thursday's draft, many expected a corresponding trade to follow later in the night. Between Daryl Morey's reputation regarding draft picks, and the added capital, there was little expectation that the Sixers would make any of their selections.

Fast forward to the end of the draft, and the results were rather shocking. The Sixers did indeed use all of their selections, with Western Kentucky big man Charles Bassey being taken with the 53rd pick.

Bassey is a more traditional big man now but understands the position is changing. That is why he emphasized developing his outside shooting throughout his college career.

The NBA Summer League is returning this year and will be Bassey's first chance to show what he'll be bringing to the table for the Sixers. He is also looking at it as an opportunity to show how well he has transformed into a modern NBA big.

"I feel like people still didn't know I can shoot it the way I shot it, even at my pro day. They're going to see it in the Summer League, and I can't wait to get started with the team," said Bassey.

Bassey finished his college career shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. His biggest jump came in his junior season, where he almost doubled his percentage from the year prior and on increased volume.

The second-round pick also noted he has been training with shooting coach Drew Hanlen, who also works with Joel Embiid. Seeing the way Embiid improved his outside shot should excite people for Bassey's development in that area of his game.

Becoming a reliable stretch big is a clear path for Bassey to carve out a role with the Sixers. Not having a big who can space the floor when Joel Embiid comes off has hurt the team over the years and was extremely apparent last season.

If Bassey can add a consistent outside shot to go with his polished game on both ends, we could be talking about him being Embiid's backup for the future.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.