Sixers Will Close Out NBA Summer League vs. Utah Jazz

At the beginning of August, the NBA announced the Sixers would have a five-game NBA Summer League schedule out in Las Vegas this month.

They found out they would kick off the mini-schedule with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, which occurred last Monday afternoon.

After the Dallas outing, the Sixers got a couple of days off before facing the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

Then, Philly got a day off before facing the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves in back-to-back matchups this past weekend.

With the fifth and final game to-be-determined when the schedules were released, the Sixers were unsure when and where they would play against their next opponent, whoever that might be.

On Sunday night, the league made Philly's fifth Summer League matchup official.

Game Details

Opponent: Utah Jazz

Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM EST.

Location: Cox Pavilion

Broadcast: NBA TV

When the Sixers opened up the Summer League with a dominant victory over the Mavericks, second-year forward Paul Reed mentioned that he believes they should be on the road to the Summer League championship.

Although Philly struggled in its second matchup against the Atlanta Hawks at first, the Sixers formed a comeback and forced overtime, eventually defeating the Hawks and remaining undefeated through two games.

However, the situation got difficult for the Sixers ahead of Saturday's game against the unbeaten Boston Celtics. As Sixers' leading scorer Tyrese Maxey was cleared to leave Vegas so he could host a basketball camp in Texas, the Sixers struggled without their starting point guard on Saturday.

After taking their first loss of the summer, the Sixers' championship hopes were shot. The Sixers looked to bounce back against the Timberwolves on Sunday, but they took another loss in the overtime thriller, moving to 2-2 before the finale.

Now, they'll close out the Summer League with a game against the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings and the Boston Celtics will battle it out for the championship on Tuesday night.

