Sixers Add Danny Green's Brother, Devonte, to Summer League Roster

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers didn't have an opportunity to see their rookies and young players perform in the Summer League as the COVID-19 pandemic left the league no choice but to cancel the annual event.

Not only did the void of Summer League prevent the Sixers from seeing a first-look at guys like Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, and Paul Reed in the pros, but it also prevented players who aren't on an NBA roster from showcasing their talents with a temporary spot on an NBA roster.

This year, the Sixers and the rest of the league don't have to worry about that. Now that the Summer League is back in action this week, the Sixers will start up their schedule on Monday afternoon with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

A week ago, the Sixers announced their team's roster, which contains nine rookies, three second-year players, one third-year player, and a fifth-year player in Frank Mason III. Over the weekend, they added another prospect, though.

Just a couple of days after the Sixers re-signed their veteran small forward Danny Green, the organization added his younger brother Devonte Green to the team's Summer League roster ahead of Monday's matchup, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Per Pompey, Green practiced with the Sixers' Summer League roster for the first time on Sunday. With Devonte Green, the Sixers add a six-foot-three-inch shooting guard, who played four seasons at Indiana University.

Green got his start in the NCAA during the 2016-2017 season. As a freshman, he came off the bench and averaged roughly 15 minutes on the floor. While he wasn't much of a scorer, he was a reliable shooter from beyond the arc, knocking down 44-percent of his three-point shots.

Although Green's best average from three was during his freshman effort, he remained a reliable three-point scorer throughout the remainder of his college career. Over the four seasons he spent with the Hoosiers, Green averaged 38-percent from deep.

This summer, the 24-year-old prospect will get an opportunity to showcase his skillset at the NBA level after he went undrafted last year.

