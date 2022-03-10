Danny Green's Playing Status vs. Nets on Thursday

Like most NBA teams, the Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with their fair share of setbacks throughout the year. With COVID-19 striking several players on numerous occasions, and injuries affecting their lineups, the Sixers didn't have a lot of stability earlier in the year.

Recently, that changed, though. Going into the 2022 NBA All-Star break, the Sixers were relatively healthy leading up to the much-needed week off. And when they returned, the team didn't have any injuries to worry about as they finally got their newly-acquired ten-time All-Star James Harden on the court.

For the first few games back, the Sixers were fully healthy. Unfortunately, the trend has been broken as the veteran reserve Danny Green suffered a setback during Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls at home.

Late in the first half, Green left the matchup with a suspected hand injury. At first, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers believed that Green would be able to wrap his hand up and return to the court.

But as the 76ers geared up for the second half, Rivers was told that Green would not be available to them -- and Sixers officials confirmed that the veteran forward was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup due to a finger laceration.

Will Green Play on Thursday?

The Sixers returned to practice on Wednesday after getting a day off. During that time between Monday's game and Wednesday's practice session, Green had his finger stitched up. Considering the circumstances, Rivers mentioned he doubted Green would play in Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Sure enough, the team confirmed that much. According to the Sixers' Wednesday night injury report, Green has been ruled out against Brooklyn on Thursday. While the Sixers couldn't guarantee a timeline for Green's return, Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice reported that the veteran could miss at least a week.

With Green out, for the time being, the Sixers will likely look to utilize either one or both of Furkan Korkmaz and Isaiah Joe. Lately, Korkmaz has played himself out of the rotation. While Joe has picked up some of his minutes this week, the second-year guard didn't have a convincing pitch to keep himself in the rotation. Therefore, it's unclear who Rivers will roll with while Green's out.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.