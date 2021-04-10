Danny Green, Tobias Harris Questionable vs. Thunder on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers surprisingly plan to have their veteran center Joel Embiid in the lineup on Saturday, despite him playing in New Orleans the night before. It's always a good sign for the Sixers when Embiid is cleared for action, but they might not be at full strength on Saturday still as two key veterans are questionable.

Sixers starting forward, Danny Green appeared on the injury report on Saturday evening as he's dealing with hip soreness. A few weeks back, on the day of the NBA trade deadline, Green appeared on the report ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers matchup for the very same reason.

However, Green ended up getting cleared for action and played. The 33-year-old veteran has yet to miss a game for the Sixers this season. While he's been pretty healthy throughout the year, he did mention recently that he could benefit from a night off, considering he hasn't missed a game since the season started in late December.

As for Tobias Harris, he missed a few games this season due to a bruised knee and being in the NBA's health and safety protocol. Like Green, Harris has typically been available and reliable for the the76ers throughout the year, but knee soreness could hold him back from playing in Saturday night's game.

Both Green and Harris played in Friday night's loss against the Pelicans. Green, who checked in for 29 minutes, scored eight points off six shots. On the other hand, Harris was a lone standout for the 76ers as he collected a team-high of 23 points in 34 minutes. The Sixers and the Thunder are set to tip-off at 9:00 PM EST.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.