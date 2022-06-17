Daryl Morey Calls Out Bill Simmons for Take on Warriors Dynasty

The Golden State Warriors paid a visit to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals. A Celtics win would’ve forced Game 7 in the Bay. However, a Warriors victory put away the Celtics for good and landed Golden State its fourth title in eight years.

The Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green era over the years has been extremely impressive to watch. As the Warriors were constant title contenders and winners, it’s easy for many basketball fans to consider the current run a dynasty.

But for one media member, in particular, he doesn’t believe that Golden State’s success over the last eight years qualifies them as a dynasty.

The Ringer founder Bill Simmons penned a piece in October of 2012 centered around the idea of a dynasty. In the essay, Simmons mentioned that the word dynasty gets “thrown around too liberally.” On Friday morning, Simmons re-shared the article he wrote in 2012 reiterating his stance and mentioning that he believes Golden State should remain out of the NBA dynasty conversation.

Not Having It in Philly

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey took to Twitter to respond to Simmons. Considering Simmons is an outspoken Boston Celtics fan, Morey blamed the Boston-based writer’s bias for the reason behind his belief.

“Only someone from Boston would not call it a dynasty,” wrote Morey. “Are you auditioning for [Stephen A. Smith’s] role on First Take?”

It’s hard to argue Morey’s rebuttal. Since the Warriors started consistently making the playoffs in 2012-2013, they’ve been to the NBA Finals six times. Their record on the NBA’s biggest stage since then is 4-2. Opinions can never be considered right or wrong — but Simmons’ take on Golden State certainly won’t be a popular one among basketball fans.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.