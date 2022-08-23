Skip to main content
De'Anthony Melton Wins Drew League Championship

De'Anthony Melton Wins Drew League Championship

Recent Sixers addition De'Anthony Melton and his team the Hometown Favorites have been crowned champions of the Drew League.

The recently acquired Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton has won the Drew League championship, as the Hometown Favorites defeated Black Pearl Elite 69-55.

Melton delivered massively for his team, finishing the game with 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists. All of this was enough for the Sixer to be named the Championship's Player of the Game award.

Melton's scoreline is similar to what the fourth-year player averaged last year with the Memphis Grizzlies where his usual scoreline read 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Melton wasn't the only NBA player to feature on the league-winning roster as Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright also played.

When discussing about what it means to be working with Wright, Melton told the Law Murray of The Athletic, "I think it’s a special thing that (Wright) is coming back too and we’re getting our work in and it’s going to be guys out there that’s going to push us to be the best. As we should do for them.”

Melton explained that the Drew League, which is the largest Pro-Am league in the United States, provides players with the opportunity to hone their skills and play competitively during the NBA's offseason.

"It’s the best competition outside of obviously the league and stuff like that in the summer," said Melton, "So coming out here and getting to work on your game and play hard, Everybody’s coming to play, everybody wants to win."

This year the Drew League saw a spike in popularity after Lebron James, Paul George, and DeMar DeRozan made appearances in July, with James dropping 42 points and 16 rebounds in his first appearance in the Pro-Am spectacle since 2011.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

