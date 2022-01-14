Rivers Explains Coaching Through Rumor-Filled Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is roughly a month away. The Philadelphia 76ers, who are typically buyers in the market, currently possess the league's most popular trade target in the disgruntled three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons.

While the Sixers are certainly open for business when it comes to moving Simmons, they've made it very clear that they value the young guard perhaps more than anybody over the months. Therefore, he won't come cheap. And many would say he's too expensive for any team to afford currently.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons-related trade rumors are nothing new this year. In fact, they are expected. However, as the deadline approaches, more names are being thrown into the rumor mill as Tobias Harris is reportedly on the trade block for any interested suitors that might want to take on his contract.

For Harris, trade rumors are nothing new. Getting traded was a consistent trend earlier in his career as he's been dealt five times since draft night in 2011. On Wednesday night, Harris seemed frustrated to hear his name in trade rumors once again as he admitted the rumors "took too much energy" out of him on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a player such as Danny Green might not get as frustrated. Last season as the deadline approached, Green was nearly Toronto-bound once again as the Sixers were in the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes. However, the veteran didn't let the business side of the NBA affect him.

Regardless of whether players understand the business aspect of the league or not, trade rumor season can still be a frustrating and stressful time for players and coaches. And as the Sixers are one of the most talked-about teams on that front right now, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers discussed the process of navigating through the fire over the next few weeks.

Doc Rivers' Reaction to the Rumors

The Ben Simmons saga is a discussion outside of the Sixers' facility every day. While Sixers players and coaches mentioned that the situation is barely talked about, that's not necessarily true when it comes to other trade rumors.

"It depends daily, you know? Which false rumor is out there on which day?" Rivers joked on Wednesday ahead of Philadelphia's Hornets matchup. "I'm half-joking about that probably not really. It just such a different generation."

Today's experience is different for NBA players ahead of the trade deadline with social media and the internet. While some players have the ability to block themselves out from the outside discussions -- others are very much in tune with what's being said -- which makes the situation complicated for a coach.

"Some guys take it very seriously and read everything, and some guys ignore everything," Rivers continued. "You know, you just try to keep a pulse on your team and on each individual. ... It may be different this year, I don't know. Obviously, we have the Ben thing, you know? I'm sure there will be some crazy rumors. There's nothing I can do about that, but there may be more than usual. And if that's the case, you'll have to deal with it. It's just a part of my job, I guess."

These days, trade rumors are almost possible to avoid for any team -- especially one that's either rebuilding or looking to make a championship push. In an ideal situation, players would be able to ignore the rumors and continue moving as if everything was business as usual -- but Doc Rivers and every other coach in the NBA understands that's not reality. As trade rumors won't be going away anytime soon, Rivers knows just how tricky this time of the year can and will get in Philadelphia.

