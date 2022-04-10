How Serious is Georges Niang's Setback? Doc Rivers Weighs In

Going into the final week of the regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers were fortunate to have an empty injury report. Outside of the few NBA G League assignees, the Sixers have had an empty injury report.

The streak of having all of the primary rotational players available ended on Thursday night in Toronto. As Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle was deemed ineligible to play in Toronto, the third-year veteran was ruled out for the matchup on Thursday night.

When the Sixers returned to their home court in South Philly to face the Indiana Pacers for the second time this week, Thybulle returned to the court. However, the Sixers missed another key player as the veteran forward, Georges Niang, was ruled out ahead of the matchup.

According to the Sixers' injury report, Niang's currently dealing with Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee. Considering the setback was so sudden, it was unclear just how severe Niang's recent setback was heading into Saturday's game.

Doc Rivers Offers Insight

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers forgot for a second he wouldn't have a fully healthy lineup on Saturday afternoon. After mentioning the team was healthy and ready to go, he was quickly reminded that Niang was ruled out. That's a positive sign since it signals Niang's recent setback isn't anything to worry about.

"No, [it's nothing serious]," said Rivers on Saturday before the Pacers matchup. "It's just a precaution. If this were a playoff game, Georges would be playing tonight."

Considering Saturday's game meant nothing for the Sixers since they are locked into the playoffs, there wasn't any reason to risk playing somebody who is dealing with a physical setback. Therefore, Niang got the afternoon off on Tuesday as the veteran could use some rest before the postseason.

