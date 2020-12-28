Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Downplays Joel Embiid's Setback

In the hours leading up to the Philadelphia 76ers' second road matchup of the year against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team didn't anticipate have anybody sit out. As the injury report remained clean for a majority of the day, it wasn't until roughly about 20 minutes before tip-off when Joel Embiid became a surprise scratch.

The Sixers' big man warmed up with intentions of playing in the Sixers' first back to back on Sunday night. But after experiencing some stiffness in his back, the big man underwent evaluation and was ruled out before tip-off.

Following the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers addressed the surprising setback and clarified that Embiid's injury is hardly anything significant. "He was actually planning on going," Rivers said on Sunday night. "He went out on the floor, and he had some stiffness in his back, and we just thought, 'Why chance it this early in the season?' There's nothing to be concerned about."

Without Embiid, the Sixers looked lost. Although Philly is the better team on paper in comparison to the Cavs, even without Embiid, the Sixers missed their All-Star center. Embiid was averaging a team-high of 28 points-per-game, along with 12 rebounds-per-game and a block-per-game, heading into Sunday night.

And typically, Embiid is known to play well against Cleveland's standout center, Andre Drummond, but the Cavaliers' big man didn't have to worry about the three-time All-Star on Sunday night.

In 26 minutes of action, Drummond collected a double-double, with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Seeing the Cavs take advantage of an Embiid-less Sixers on Sunday might make Philly think twice about being as cautious with Embiid later on down the line this season as they struggled mightily without him.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_