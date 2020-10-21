With Doc Rivers running the show for the Philadelphia 76ers, changes to the current coaching staff are to be expected. As Rivers looks to construct a staff for his new team, the veteran head coach is showing interest in Chicago Bulls assistant Roy Rogers, according to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

Rogers, a 47-year-old former assistant coach for the Bulls, had a playing career in the NBA, which began back in 1996 after a four-year stint at Alabama. The former NBA power forward spent time as a player with the Vancouver Grizzlies, the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Denver Nuggets. Following his stint with the Nuggets in 2000, Rogers played semi-pro ball for a season before heading overseas to play for a few more years.

After wrapping up his playing career in 2004, Rogers took a few years off before venturing into the coaching side of the game. In 2008, Rogers garnered an opportunity to join the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant. Then, he moved onto the Celtics for the 2010-2011 season, joining Doc Rivers' staff.

From then on, Rogers bounced around the league and picked up coaching stints with the Detroit Pistons, the Nets for a second time, the Washington Wizards, and the Houston Rockets before joining the Bulls for the 2019 season.

Although Rogers was on board with the Bulls this past season after signing a three-year contract as an assistant, major changes within Chicago's organization left the veteran assistant out of the picture. Recently, Bulls' new head coach Billy Donovan made it known Rogers would not return in 2020. Now, Rivers is reportedly looking to reunite with one of his former assistants by potentially bringing Rogers to Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_