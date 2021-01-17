Doc Rivers Isn't Concerned About Joel Embiid's Injury

Setbacks are nothing new to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. Since he's come into the NBA, Embiid has dealt with many injuries from minor to major throughout his first four years playing in the league.

Here in year five, Embiid looks like he's in much better shape than he has been in past seasons, but injuries are still a part of the game for him. A few weeks ago, the Sixers' big man missed the second game of a back to back against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to lower-back stiffness.

Last Saturday, he missed his second matchup of the season as his back stiffness came back around. Although he appeared in the next few games and played a good chunk of minutes, Embiid is once again out as he deals with pain in his knee.

On Friday afternoon, the Sixers hit the road as they got ready to take on a back to back set of games beginning on Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, Embiid was not a part of the trip.

As the big man is dealing with pain in his knee, the Sixers decided to keep Embiid back in Philly so he can continue to undergo treatment and train without risking any further complications in a game setting.

Although the Sixers indicate that Embiid's injury is nothing serious as they're just cautious since it's still early on in the year, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers had to assure everybody on Saturday night that the veteran center is doing just fine.

"There's no concern," Rivers stated before Saturday night's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. "When something pops up, we're going to jump on it, and we're going to be very smart [about it] this early in the season."

Last year, Embiid focused on taking it easy in the regular season as much as possible so he could make it to the playoffs healthy. While it might seem the 76ers are taking a similar approach this year with the All-Star center, Rivers makes it clear that's not necessarily the case.

"We want him to play as many games as he can play," Rivers continued. "But again, we have to be smart. It is a long season. We want everybody -- not just Joel -- everyone to be healthy when we get to the playoffs."

Health has been a major issue for the Sixers so far this season. Since the third game of the year, Philly has been shorthanded as a notable chunk of the roster has missed time in the first few weeks of the season due to injuries or COVID-related setbacks.

While injuries are never ideal, the Sixers can at least feel good knowing Embiid's latest setback is nothing too serious. Although he won't be available to the team for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he isn't expected to miss too much time.

