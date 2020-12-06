Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Addresses Paul George's Comments

You could say that last season was championship or bust for the Los Angeles Clippers. As the team added Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the roster, they seemed best fit to compete with the Western Conference powerhouse that is the Los Angeles Lakers.

As we know now, the Clippers struggled to go all the way. Although they never faced the Lakers, the Clippers found themselves knocked out in the Western Conference Semi-Finals as they lost in Game 7 down in the bubble.

Weeks later, the Clippers moved on from head coach Doc Rivers, who is now coaching the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, the Clippers replaced Rivers with his former top assistant, Ty Lue.

By now, Rivers is focused on moving on after seven seasons in Los Angeles and embarking on a new journey with the Sixers. But recent controversial comments from one of Rivers' top players in the past caused the veteran head coach to address something from last season.

"Doc was trying to play me as a Ray Allen or a JJ Redick, all pin-downs," Paul George said earlier this week. "I can do it, but that ain't my game. I need some flow; I need some mixes of some pick-and-roll and post-up. That last season was hard."

Like most of what Paul George says, the star guard's comment went viral on social media as it was viewed as a supposed shot to Rivers' coaching ability. However, Doc Rivers didn't seem too offended by the accusation of misusing George last year.

"I enjoyed coaching him," Rivers said in regards to George. "So, not a lot to say there. Ty Lue was sitting right next to me," Rivers joked. "Listen, we lost the game, and I think everybody needs to take ownership. Obviously, we can always do better, and players can play better. As far as I'm concerned, I'll leave it there."

As expected, Rivers didn't have much to say about the situation. As he only coached George for a single season with the Clippers, the two don't really have a notable history together. While Rivers and the Clippers surely disappointed last season, the veteran head coach refuses to get caught up in the past as he's on a new team now.

