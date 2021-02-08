Doc Rivers Saw Progress From Seth Curry on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers flew out to California on Sunday to prepare for a long road trip out on the West Coast. On Sunday, the Sixers got in early enough to get some much-needed rest and some quality team bonding time watching the Super Bowl before partaking in a full practice on Monday.

Following Monday's practice session, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned the entire team looked good throughout the session, which lasted roughly an hour and a half. The head coach also offered an update specifically regarding the veteran guard, Seth Curry, who has been dealing with the aftereffects of COVID-19 lately.

"It's hard to tell [how he's doing]," Rivers stated on Monday afternoon. "There's been moments where he's looked like he's had great energy and then the next day. So, it was good to see the last game, and he looked good today."

Leading up to Saturday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets, Curry hit a bit of a slump as he averaged just seven points-per-game while shooting 29-percent from beyond-the-arc in eight games since returning from COVID. While Curry didn't want to make any excuses for himself, he did admit that he hasn't felt one-hundred percent since coming back -- and everybody around him noticed.

Last Thursday, the Sixers played Curry for just 12 minutes in the first half of the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. The veteran guard missed the second half of the game because he wasn't feeling well.

After being listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, Curry was cleared for action and had one of his best games since recovering from COVID. In 26 minutes on the floor, Curry put up 11 points while draining two of his three attempted three-pointers.

The Sixers are likely under the assumption that Curry will be ready to play on Tuesday night in Sacramento, but Rivers keeps his expectations in check. "We'll see tomorrow," Rivers said. "You still never know how it's gonna go, but overall I liked how he looked [on Monday], and I liked how everybody looked."

