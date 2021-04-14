Doc Rivers Reflects on Seth Curry, Josh Richardson Trade With Mavs

After the 2019-2020 season, it was clear the Sixers had issues with the construction of their roster. Their biggest issue lied within Al Horford's fit in the starting lineup. But the supporting cast as a whole was not best suited to help maximize Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Daryl Morey would do an incredible job revamping this roster almost overnight during the NBA draft. One key move he would make would be sending Josh Richardson to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for sharpshooter Seth Curry.

This move would be viewed as a win-win move for both teams. The Sixers add a knock-down shooter they haven't had since JJ Redick, while the Mavericks get an above-average wing defender to put aside Luka Doncic.

Even from a numbers perspective, it has turned out to be an almost even swap. Through 43 games, Curry is averaging 12.2 PPG, 2.1 RPG, and 2.9 APG, while Richardson has averaged 12.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 2.8 APG.

Before Monday's matchup between the Sixers and Mavericks, Doc Rivers would give his thoughts on the offseason trade.

"Listen, I'm biased. I know Josh has played well. I don't know what he's done for Dallas, but I know what Seth has done for us. That's all I really care about, honestly. Seth has been great for us, and that's what I only worry about and focus on," he said.

Like most others, Rivers would agree the deal was close to an even swap.

"It was obviously a good trade for us and probably a very good trade for them as well. They got a lot of the things they wanted out of it, and we got a lot of the things we want out of it," said Rivers.

In today's NBA, you very rarely see a trade happen where both sides are better off. But it appears the Sixers and Mavericks were able to make it happen.

