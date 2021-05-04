Doc Rivers 'Pleasantly Surprised' With Embiid and Simmons' Relationship

Over the past few years, the talk around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons has been drama-filled. Many said that the Sixers would eventually need to split the duo up if the franchise was ever going to succeed.

Some said it was due to conflicting play styles, while others had a different narrative. Rumors have swirled constantly that the two All-Stars had their differences off the floor.

Despite their rumored disliking, the two continued to see success. The Sixers now sit atop the Eastern Conference as Embiid and Simmons gear up for their fourth postseason run as a duo.

Before Monday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Doc Rivers was asked about the relationship between his two stars. Rivers said when he arrived in Philadelphia, he wanted to gauge their relationship himself, not just buy into everything said about them.

"I think [their relationship] has been great. The first thing that I found is whatever the portrayal was. I didn't put a lot into it because I wanted to see what the relationship was. I would say the more pleasant surprise when I first got in here, I realized there was no problem at all. Their biggest issue, not just with them but as a team, is they could win. Now they believe they can," said Rivers.

The All-Star duo has shot down these rumors time and time again throughout their careers. Saying that they never wanted to go down as one of the 'what if' duos in NBA history.

Embiid and Simmons have both always wanted to be great. But most importantly, they want to be great together.

Hearing Rivers' thoughts on the two is a testament to the growth they have had as leaders. Their improved mindset and outlook are encouraging signs as they get ready to lead this team into the postseason.

Ironically enough, the Simmons/Embiid rumors have not been apparent as they were in recent seasons. Maybe the old saying is true that winning cures everything.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.