Sixers' Doc Rivers Offers Update on Seth Curry

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry has had better weeks. Last Wednesday, the veteran guard had himself a big night against the Washington Wizards as he scored a season-high of 28 points in 36 minutes of action.

However, late during the matchup, Curry tweaked his ankle. As the Sixers traveled to Brooklyn, New York for a game against the Nets on Thursday, Curry was ruled out for the matchup due to a sore ankle.

What started as a sore ankle turned into a case of COVID-19. Early on during the matchup between the Sixers and the Nets, Curry was informed that he had to leave the Barclays Center to self-isolate as he returned a positive COVID-19 test.

The good news is that Curry's test didn't cause a team-wide spread of the virus. The even better news is that the veteran guard is feeling good, according to his head coach Doc Rivers, who offered an update on Curry before Monday's game in Atlanta.

“He’s doing great,” Rivers said on Monday in regards to Curry. “I talked to him this afternoon, and he says, ‘Coach, I feel great.’ He said he had one bad day, I guess, and that’s really the report we get from a lot of our guys. They’ve had just one bad day. A couple of guys, it lingers, but he says, 'I’m just holed up in the basement of my house, playing video games and watching basketball and football.' So, all is good there, which is good news.”

While Curry is feeling good, the virus will likely keep him off the floor for at least another week-plus. Then, he'll have to ramp up the action to get back into basketball shape once again after missing a handful of games. The situation is far from ideal for Curry and the 76ers, but this is the unfortunate risk of playing hoops in a pandemic.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twiter: @JGrasso_