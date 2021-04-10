Vasilije Micic Plans to Join Thunder Next Season

Along with stockpiling draft picks, another thing Sam Hinkie did during his time in the Sixers' front office is roll the dice on international prospects. After years of playing overseas, one now-former Sixers' draft stash will be making his way to the NBA.

Back in 2014, the Sixers would draft international prospect Vasilije Micic with the 52nd overall pick. After years of playing in Turkey and for the Serbian national team, he is finally making the jump to the NBA.

Sadly when the 27-year-old Micic makes his NBA debut, it will not be for the Sixers. His draft rights, along with other draft picks, were sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Al Horford/Danny Green exchange on draft night.

Micic is a six-foot-six guard/wing that can do a little bit of everything on the floor. He would average 14.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.8 APG in 24 games for Anadolu Efes in the 2019-2020 season. Along with those averages, he would also shoot 39.7-percent from beyond the arc.

Many Sixers fans begged for Micic to come over after seeing some of his international highlights, but it appears it was never meant to be. He would have had the chance to be a nice stash for the Sixers, as his game fits their needs and his age falls in line with the timeline of this core.

At the end of the day, it is tough to be upset about his rights being traded away as he's ready to begin his NBA journey. It was clear the Al Horford fit was never going to work with this Sixers team, and they needed to do whatever they could to get off of his contract. Not to mention, his value would not match that of Danny Green on this current Sixers' roster.

Micic will now have the opportunity to chase his NBA dream for the Thunder as they gear toward building a new core around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.