Dwight Howard Took Advantage of Wendy's Frosty Freeze-Out

For the last few seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers have run a routine promotion during the second half of every home game called the Wendy's Frosty Freeze-Out. A few years back, when it all started, the rules were simple.

If a player from the opposing team missed two free throws in a row, then every Sixers fan in attendance could get a free frosty from their local Wendy's for the next 24 hours. A few years down the line and the Freeze-Out is bigger than ever as fans can win more than just a Frosty if players miss more consecutive free throws.

The promotion has done wonders for the Sixers. Since the idea of getting free fast food the day after the game gets fans excited, everybody in attendance gets louder than usual as opposing players attempt their foul shots, making it distracting for the opponent to focus, resulting in fewer points.

The fans are always involved and committed to the Freeze-Out, but in recent years, several Sixers players have enjoyed the fun as well. Last season, former Sixers reserve center Norvel Pelle led the charge from the bench as he hyped up the crowd during the other team's free throws.

This season, with fans back in the stands, Sixers veteran center Dwight Howard is stepping up and leading the charge as he likes the idea of not only interacting with the fans but also enjoying the off-court benefits of the Freeze-Out.

On Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs had two separate instances where a player missed back-to-back free throws. That resulted in a free frosty and fries for everybody in Philadelphia on Monday.

Dwight Howard, who played a key part in getting the crowd hyped up during crucial moments, enjoyed the benefits of the promotion on his day off. Now, the big man will be back to work on Tuesday night as the Sixers host the New York Knicks at home for the first time this season.

