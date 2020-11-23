Sixers' Dwight Howard Arrived in Philly on Monday

Dwight Howard has landed in the City of Brotherly Love.

Do you need more evidence that the Philadelphia 76ers are indeed signing Dwight Howard? Well, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey's got you covered.

On Monday, the Sixers' newest big man has touched down in the City of Brotherly Love as a member of the hometown team for the first time in his career.

Just the other night, Howard caused perhaps the biggest confusion of the offseason among NBA free agents.

Roughly about an hour into the market's opening, Howard jumped the gun on reporting his own free agency news.

"I'm staying right where I belong," Howard tweeted for the world to see. "Laker Nation, I love ya'll. Purple and gold never gets old."

Moments later, the tweet was deleted. As it turns out, Howard was not re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. At least, he wasn't right then and there.

Howard waited for the Lakers to get back to his representatives to make the one-year contract offer official. An hour passed -- and he received no word.

Meanwhile, the Sixers recruited the NBA Champion hard. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the 76ers aggressively pursued Howard the same way they went after head coach Doc Rivers and President of Basketball Ops, Daryl Morey.

As Howard heard more from Joel Embiid and the 76ers than he did from the Lakers, the veteran big man couldn't let his new opportunity pass without taking it.

Therefore, Howard signed a one-year deal with the Sixers. At first, fans were skeptical as Howard's no stranger to causing confusion.

But the big man is signed on with the team and is officially in the city gearing up for training camp, which is set to begin in a couple of weeks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_