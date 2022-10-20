Skip to main content
Sixers End Fan Favorite Frosty Freeze-Out Promotion

No more free Frostys after Sixers games.

The second half at the Wells Fargo Center has been electric for Philadelphia 76ers games. Whenever a player from the opposing team would go to the free throw line, the crowd had the incentive to get loud and try to cause players to miss their shots.

Sixers fans loved participating in the “Frosty Freeze-Out,” a Wendy’s promotion that would allow fans in attendance to grab a free frosty from Wendy’s the following day if a player misses two-straight free throws. If they missed more consecutively, then the chance to get free fries were on the table as well.

The Sixers presented the “Frosty Freeze-Out” for years, but it comes to an end on Thursday night.

When the Sixers host the Milwaukee Bucks for their first home game of the 2022-2023 season, there won’t be a “Frosty Freeze-Out” promotion to look forward to. While that news might be disappointing to attending fans on Thursday and beyond — the Sixers will still roll out a similar promotion with a sponsor beginning on Thursday night.

Chick-Fil-A Takes Over

Similar to the “Freeze-Out,” the new promotion will be based on missed free throws from the other team. The first time an opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half, attending fans will receive a 5-count of Chick-Fil-A nuggets.

If an opposing player misses two-straight free throws for a second time in the second half, attending fans will receive 8-count nuggets. If it happens for a third time, then fans will receive 12-count nuggets. The new promotion will be called “Bricken for Chicken.”

According to a press release, the offer can be claimed by opening the Chick-Fil-A app, after the game, in the Greater Philadelphia area until 10:30 a.m. the next business day. Once the offer is claimed, it can be redeemed by scanning the Chick-Fil-A App or by placing a mobile order via the Chick-Fil-A app within three days of the qualifying game.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

