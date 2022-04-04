Sixers' Final Two Games vs. Pacers, Pistons Gets Tip-Off Time

The 2021-2022 NBA season is winding down. After the Philadelphia 76ers clinched their spot in the playoffs with a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, the team will get the first day of the final week off.

Then, the Sixers are set to take the court once again on Tuesday night. For the second time this season, the Sixers will face the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday as the Sixers play in their second-straight road game.

After wrapping up with the Pacers, the Sixers will then travel up North to participate in their final matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

The final two matchups of the Sixers' season were scheduled for Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10. When the NBA released the Sixers' schedule, the final two games against the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons didn't have set tip-off times.

After Philadelphia defeated the Cavaliers on Sunday night, the league officially announced the set times.

When Will the Sixers Tip-Off This Weekend?

Saturday, April 9 vs. Pacers tips off at 1 PM ET.

Sunday, April 10 vs. Pistons tips off at 7 PM ET.

The final back-to-back of the year won't mean much for the Sixers. Not only has Philadelphia already guaranteed its spot in the postseason, but the last two games are against teams that have already been eliminated.

Unless the Sixers have an opportunity to acquire or avoid a specific seed they have their eyes on, then the final two games could end up resembling the preseason as that might become a time for key players to get some rest before the postseason begins.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.