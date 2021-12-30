Sixers G League Prospect to Sign With Miami Heat

While the NBA sees COVID-19 cases rise across the league, teams can add more players via ten-day contracts to add depth and prevent postponed matchups.

The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in that predicament last week when their Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans was pushed back to a later date, which has yet to be determined.

As the Sixers wanted to avoid seeing any other games postponed, they recalled three prospects from their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Two-way guard Myles Powell and Aaron Henry and the second-year veteran forward Paul Reed have been members of Philly's main roster over the last few games.

In addition, the Sixers added former Brooklyn Nets guard Tyler Johnson with a ten-day deal using the hardship exception. While Philly went ahead and inked a veteran player who was a free agent, many teams are scooping up active G League prospects.

Considering the Sixers have one of the best G League affiliates between last season and this year, many NBA teams have dipped into the Blue Coats roster and added several of their prospects via ten-day contracts.

Highsmith Becomes the Latest

Delaware veteran Haywood Highsmith became the latest member of the Blue Coats to temporarily land on an active roster. According to HoopsRumors' JD Shaw, the Miami Heat plan to ink Highsmith to a ten-day deal sometime soon.

Although his time was limited, Highsmith is no stranger to playing in the big leagues. As he landed with the Blue Coats in 2018, Highsmith stood out and earned himself a two-way contract with the Sixers in 2019.

During the 2018-2019 NBA season, Highsmith appeared on the court for the Sixers for five games, averaging eight minutes.

While that was the only time he spent on the court on an NBA roster, Highsmith has been thriving in the G League this season. In 12 games for Delaware, Highsmith has averaged 14 points and five rebounds this year. He was shooting 47-percent from the field and draining 39-percent of his threes prior to landing with Miami.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.