George Hill Explains His Injury and Offers Detailed Update

After playing in his first 14 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, veteran point guard George Hill suffered a notable setback. As he was dealing with a mallet finger injury on his thumb, Hill decided to undergo surgery, which Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey noted was the right choice considering the procedure should help Hill avoid further setbacks in the near future.

However, for the time being, Hill is still in recovery. Late last month, Hill shook the cast, but he still wasn't cleared for action in Oklahoma City. By the time the trade deadline came and went, the veteran guard found out he wouldn't play for the Thunder again this season as he was the headliner in a three-team trade between Oklahoma City, the New York Knicks, and the Sixers.

Ever since the trade, there's been a lot of speculation about Hill's injury. Daryl Morey seemed to believe Hill would be back rather soon. Doc Rivers, who has experienced the same injury as Hill back in his playing days, claims the anticipated return might not come anytime soon.

And as Sixers fans panic in frustration, believing Hill's return is never coming, the veteran guard mentioned on Thursday following practice that he thinks he'll be back "sooner than expected." While Philly needs him to definitely be ready before the playoffs, Hill believes he'll be back a lot sooner.

"I'm just doing the rehab with our PT staff and things like that," Hill explained on Thursday. "The rare thing is, it's a mallet on the thumb rather than a finger. So, it's an uncommon area that you normally get the mallet on."

Hill believes he's made great progress getting back so far, but he also clarifies that the Sixers are taking their time with him as they want to ensure he's one-hundred percent before returning to the court.

"I'm blessed enough to come here and not be rushed to get back," Hill said. "I think the team is doing a great job. It kind of gives you a cushion to make sure it's right to get you back into rhythm. We've shown a lot of progress in the last four, five days I've been here with some of the movement and things like that. I'm looking forward to getting back out there as soon as I can."

Neither Hill nor Doc Rivers could put a timeline on the veteran guard's eventual return, but the team made it clear that they won't rush him back onto the floor as the 76ers can pick up regular-season wins with the current squad.

