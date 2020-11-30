Glenn Robinson III Signs With Sacramento Kings

Former Sixers guard Glenn Robinson III has found a new home. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the 26-year-old veteran wing will ink a deal with the Sacramento Kings this offseason.

Since entering the NBA in 2014, Robinson has been on a handful of teams. After getting drafted 40th overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Robinson struggled to see the floor in his rookie season.

After playing in 25 games with the Timberwolves, Robinson found himself waived. Eventually, the Philadelphia 76ers picked up the young guard towards the end of the season. After appearing on the court for ten games with the Sixers, Robinson did not receive a qualifying offer from Philly.

For the next three seasons, Robinson III played with the Indiana Pacers before having a one-year stint with the Detroit Pistons. Last summer, Robinson III inked a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors.

Despite the Warriors' injury concerns and struggles, Robinson III had himself a career year in Golden State as he averaged 12.9 points-per-game while draining 40-percent of his three-pointers. Robinson III hoped the Warriors would extend another contract last season. Instead, they traded him at the deadline to the Sixers.

The Sixers sent multiple second-round picks to Golden State in exchange for Robinson III and Alec Burks as they needed to improve their three-point shooting before their playoff run. Unfortunately, Robinson III's short stint with the 76ers was not as successful as his time with the Warriors.

In 14 games with the Sixers, Robinson III averaged 7.7 points-per-game while shooting just 33-percent from deep. Now, Robinson III will get a fresh start in Sacramento with the Kings for the 2020-2021 NBA season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_