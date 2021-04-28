Sixers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

After a rough four-game skid without Ben Simmons on the floor, the Philadelphia 76ers finally had the chance the bounce back on Monday night with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Simmons, who returned after missing four straight games to an illness, looked refreshed and aggressive as he collected 12 points off of eight shots in 22 minutes. Meanwhile, other players who have missed time, such as Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Furkan Korkmaz, were all back in action too.

Going into Wednesday's game, the Sixers are relatively healthy as they look to continue their homestand. As the Atlanta Hawks come to South Philly, the Sixers are gearing up to host the Hawks for a two-game series at home.

The first time these two teams met this season was back in January when the 76ers traveled to Atlanta. At the time, the Sixers had several notable players absent as they trotted out a lineup consisting of Joel Embiid, Mike Scott, Danny Green, Dakota Mathias, and Tyrese Maxey.

With only four players coming off the bench, the 76ers struggled to keep up with the Hawks, who managed to dominate the Sixers with a 112-94 victory. Plan on tuning into Wednesday night's rematch between the Sixers and the Hawks? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game

76ers Stream: Click Here

Hawks Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -8.5

Moneyline: PHI -375, ATL +290

O/U: 217.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM