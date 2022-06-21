The Philadelphia 76ers were fortunate to hold onto their 2022 first-round pick. After dealing away the selection in the blockbuster trade, which swapped Ben Simmons and James Harden, the Sixers figured they might go into the 2022 NBA Draft without any assets.

As it turned out, the Brooklyn Nets deferred the pick and will instead snag Philadelphia’s 2023 first-rounder. Now, the Sixers will pick at No. 23 overall if they decide to keep the pick.

Trading the pick away is optional and a logical move if there is a veteran out there that could help the Sixers right away. But in the event the Sixers don’t find a deal worth making, they’ll bring on another rookie to develop.

As the 2022 NBA Draft rapidly approaches, the Sixers have spent some time working out potential prospects. On Monday, a handful of incoming rookies participated in a group workout at the Sixers’ practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

NBA G League Ignite standout Jaden Hardy was among the players who worked out for the 76ers on Monday. Hardy, a former five-star recruit, was touted as a top-five player in the nation during his senior season at Coronado in Henderson, Nevada.

Instead of taking his talents to a major University, Hardy announced he would join the NBA G League Ignite back in May of last year.

Hardy appeared in 12 games for the Ignite. Averaging 32 minutes on the floor, the young guard put up 17 points per game while knocking down 35 percent of his shots and hitting on 26-percent of his threes. In addition to his scoring, Hardy averaged 3.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

In addition to Hardy, the Sixers also hosted St. Joe’s Jordan Hall, Baylor’s Kendall Brown, Delaware’s Kevin Anderson, Alabama’s Keon Ellis, UNLV’s Bryce Hall, and more, according to Pompey.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

High Hopes for Springer: When the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jaden Springer late in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, they knew the young guard would take some time to develop before he could garner a legitimate role on the Sixers’ roster. After spending time in the G League last season, the Sixers are hoping that Springer could become a role player on the main roster for next season. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Harden Working on a New Deal?: Sixers star James Harden has an option attached to his contract for next season, which he mentioned he planned to pick up on several occasions throughout the 2021-2022 season. While Harden is likely to follow through with that plan, there are talks of a possible short-term extension being executed. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE