Sixers Expected to Host Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Ahead of Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft is now less than a week away. Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers could add two young prospects to their roster, but it all depends on what they do with picks 28 and 50. As it seems there is a good chance the Sixers part ways with their late first-round selection, the team wants to be sure that's the correct move.

Therefore, the Sixers' organization has remained busy hosting and working out potential prospects that could be available for both of their picks. Earlier this week, several potential second-round prospects have been linked to the Sixers.

On Friday, a potential first-round prospect was also linked to the 76ers as they're expected to host and hold a workout with Villanova standout Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Robinson-Earl is a 20-year-old forward who hails from Kansas. As a five-star recruit in High School, the talented forward took his talents to the Florida powerhouse IMG Academy. As a top-20 prospect entering the NCAA, Robinson-Earl decided to continue his basketball career at Villanova University.

In year one, Robinson-Earl was a starter for the Wildcats. Starting in all 31 games as a freshman, he averaged 10.5 points per game and 9.4 rebounds. Coming back to 'Nova for his sophomore effort, Robinson-Earl maintained his position as a full-time starter and averaged a career-high of 15.7 points per game.

From the field, the talented power forward drained nearly 50-percent of his shots. While his outside shot could use some work, Robinson-Earl proved he could still drain some threes as he averaged 30-percent from beyond the arc over his two seasons at Villanova.

Following his sophomore effort, Robinson-Earl decided to enter the 2021 NBA Draft. Whether he'll get selected late in the first round or early in the second round is unclear, but if the Sixers like what they see out the 'Nova product when they work him out, there's a chance they could consider select him if they do hold onto the 28th pick.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.