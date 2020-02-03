All76ers
Sixers Injury Report: Josh Richardson Progressing, Trey Burke Questionable vs. Heat

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers traveled down to South Beach on Sunday after paying a visit to their Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics. After back to back bad performances against Atlanta and Boston, the Sixers are looking to bounce back on Monday as they take on the Miami Heat for the fourth and final time this regular season.

As per usual, the Sixers will go into the matchup shorthanded. For starters, the team won't have their starting shooting guard available once again. After injuring his hamstring against the Raptors two weeks ago, Josh Richardson has been diagnosed with a hamstring strain.

Lately, he hasn't been all that active, but on Monday, he began ramping up his activity. Hours before Monday night's game, Richardson was spotted on the court running some two on two action at American Airlines Arena.

Following his pickup matchup, Richardson did some full-court sprints. While Richardson doesn't have a return date set in place, it's beginning to look like he could be back soon as he continues to progress. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters, Richardson is "progressing well." Also, the Sixers mentioned we should be expecting another update "later this week."

Aside from Richardson, the Sixers are relatively healthy. While there isn't anybody else missing extended time at this point, there is, however, one player who will head into Monday night's game with a questionable status. One of the two primary backup point guards, Trey Burke, has been diagnosed with an upper respiratory illness.

Therefore, there's a chance Burke won't be available for the Sixers. It shouldn't affect the rotations too much as Burke has barely seen any action as of late.

Aside from some garbage time minutes, Burke hasn't picked up any playing time over ten minutes since the matchup in Dallas on January 11th. Brett Brown could be planning to switch back to Burke as the backup soon, but it seems highly unlikely that happens on Monday night, regardless if he's cleared to play or not.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

