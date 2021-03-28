Sixers Offer Injury Update on Newly Acquired George Hill

Heading into the 2021 NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers had yet to make any deals since draft night in November. As expected, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey wasn't going to come out of the deadline empty-handed.

While all of the attention was on the possibility of the Sixers landing Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, the 76ers kept their expectations in check. Sure, they might've sent an offer out for Lowry, but it didn't meet Toronto's asking price.

Considering the Raptors weren't willing to lower their expectations for a potential Lowry deal, the Sixers pivoted to Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill. Landing a starter would've decent, but getting Hill as a backup point guard was the next best move available to the Sixers, and they made it.

After throwing multiple second-round picks, veteran center Tony Bradley, Vincent Poirier, and Terrance Ferguson in a three-team trade with the Thunder and the New York Knicks, the 76ers landed Hill, who will surely boost their bench before the eventual playoff run a couple of months from now.

Unfortunately, there was a slight issue when the Sixers landed Hill. Although he'll be an upgrade for Philly, the veteran guard hasn't appeared on the court since late January. After injuring his thumb, Hill underwent surgery, which kept him off the floor for 20-plus games over the last couple of months.

"He's fine," said Daryl Morey on the night of the trade. "He's obviously going to be full-tilt by the playoffs... I don't say that because he won't be back earlier. Our medical staff hasn't had a chance to evaluate him yet, but our understanding is that his time back is measured in... I don't want to give a timeline, but it's not long."

Hill isn't ready to debut for the Sixers just yet, but the team did offer an update on Saturday as the 76ers prepared to take on the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center. According to a team source, Hill will resume on-court basketball activities in the coming days. While the team plans to have Hill begin basketball activities soon, the Sixers don't have a target return date set just yet.

