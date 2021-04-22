Sixers Ink Anthony Tolliver to Another 10-Day Contract

Two weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers confirmed they intended to sign veteran power forward Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract. On April 12, Sixers President of Basketball Operation Daryl Morey officially announced the signing.

Tolliver wouldn't join the 76ers on their four-game road trip at the time, but he finally linked up with the team when they returned home last Wednesday to face the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center for the second time this season.

As expected, Tolliver didn't acquire any minutes in his first game on the Sixers' bench. Since the 76ers were looking to defeat the Nets as they're gunning for the first seed, Doc Rivers rolled with Mike Scott over Tolliver, so he could prioritize familiarity with the Sixers' system over what Tolliver brings to the table.

In the following game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tolliver finally made his Sixers debut. The veteran guard checked in for just over 14 minutes. He went 0-for-2 from the field on offense, with both of his shots coming from beyond the arc. Although he didn't contribute much on the offensive side of the ball, Tolliver was praised for what he did on the defensive side of the ball.

“He was great,” Rivers said last Friday. “I feel bad for him. He didn’t know anything, I mean, play-wise. We put him at the five and the four, and I was laughing with Dave Joerger. I said, ‘It doesn’t matter. He didn’t know either position anyway! We can put him at the point guard’. He didn’t know any position. We just wanted him out there to space the floor, and I thought he did that. I thought he actually made a couple of pretty good defensive plays for us as well.”

Although Tolliver hadn't played since his debut last Friday, the 76ers want to keep him around for a little longer. On Thursday afternoon, the team announced they had signed the veteran forward to another 10-day contract. Whether he'll acquire more playing time in the next stretch of games or not is unknown.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.