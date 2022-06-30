The Philadelphia 76ers wasted no time bringing on new additions at the start of free agency. When the free agency floodgates first opened up on Thursday evening, the Sixers signed former Miami Heat veteran P.J. Tucker to a three-year deal worth over $30 million.

Shortly after the Sixers did the inevitable and brought on Tucker, the Sixers reportedly landed another veteran forward in Danuel House, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

After playing stints in at Houston and Texas A&M in college, House entered the NBA Draft in 2016. After going undrafted, House joined the Washington Wizards’ organization. He played in just one game for the Wizards and was eventually waived in the spring of 2017.

In 2017, House garnered an opportunity with the Phoenix Suns. Then in 2018, he signed with the Houston Rockets. At the time, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was the leader in Houston’s front office.

Now, Morey, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, and House reunite in Philly ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Last season, House played for the Rockets, New York Knicks, and the Utah Jazz. He spent an average of 19 minutes per game on the court with the Jazz. During that time, he knocked down 41 percent of his shots and averaged just under seven points per game off the bench.

House now joins the Sixers, where he’ll have an opportunity to carve out a role for himself off the bench. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, House will ink a two-year deal worth $8.5 million.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.