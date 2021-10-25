Jaden Springer Will Play in NBA G League With Blue Coats

The Philadelphia 76ers were viewed as a possible trade candidate when it came to their late first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. As they held the 28th overall selection, many believed Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey would trade out for a veteran player in return.

However, Morey shocked the basketball world when he held onto the pick and selected Tennessee guard Jaden Springer. The former five-star recruit out of North Carolina and Florida played just one season at Tennessee before declaring for the draft.

Springer started in 15 of the 25 games he played in last season. Averaging 25 minutes on the court, the young guard drained 47-percent of his shots from the field and averaged 43-percent from three. He put up 12 points per game while racking up two assists per game and three rebounds per game.

Now, he's a member of the Sixers at 19-years-old. Typically, a team that declares itself as contenders wouldn't use a late first pick on a young developmental piece, but the 76ers are gambling on Springer's ability to turn into a solid piece.

Knowing he won't get much playing time on the main roster, the Sixers want to make sure Springer gets tons of time to work on improving his game this year. Therefore, he'll play in the NBA G League, so he isn't stashed away on the bench.

On Sunday, a team official confirmed the Sixers are assigning Springer to the Delaware Blue Coats. Springer will be in attendance for Delaware's first training camp practice on Monday, along with Sixers' two-way guard, Aaron Henry. Springer, Henry, and the Blue Coats will begin their NBA G League schedule on November 6.

