Former Sixer JJ Redick Joins ESPN as Analyst

    • October 27, 2021
    Former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooting guard JJ Redick might've walked away from basketball ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season, but he hasn't gone too far. 

    According to an Associated Press released article via ESPN, Redick has decided to become an analyst for ESPN this season.

    Just a few months back, the 37-year-old guard was contemplating his next move in the NBA. After spending roughly a season and a half with the New Orleans Pelicans, Redick found himself traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

    After dealing with a physical setback, Redick failed to appear in more than 13 games for the Mavericks during the regular season and didn't see the court at all during their playoff run last year.

    Although there were rumors that Redick could eventually sign with an Eastern Conference contender such as the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, or the Sixers at some point this season, Redick's final decision took a surprising turn.

    After spending 15 years in the NBA, Redick decided to call it a career. He retired after spending seven seasons with the Orlando Magic, a short stint with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013, four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, two years with the Sixers, 91 games with the Pelicans, and 13 games with the Mavericks. 

    Now, in addition to his highly successful podcast 'The Old Man and the Three,' Redick will take his talents to ESPN to talk hoops on a national stage. 

    "After 15 years in the NBA, I am excited to take what I have learned on the court and be able to provide my insight and strong opinions about the game I love," Redick said in a statement via ESPN. "I am thrilled to have found a place on the biggest platform in sports, ESPN. I look forward to starting my post-playing career with such an incredible organization."

    Redick is expected to make his analyst debut on November 3, when the Atlanta Hawks take on the Brooklyn Nets.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

