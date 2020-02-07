Sixers' Joel Embiid Admits He's Not Having Fun Again After Loss to Bucks

At this point in the NBA season, many are suspecting something is going on with Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel Embiid. Ever since the start of the year, there has been somewhat of an off-putting vibe coming from the All-Star center.

An early-season scuffle with the Timberwolves' Karl Anthony-Towns might've issued the veteran a valuable reality check. Since he got suspended, Embiid truly hasn't been the same since. The balance of having fun and remaining professional has been tough for Embiid to deal with since his troubled start to the year.

While Sixers' front office general manager, Elton Brand, did admit the team wanted him to tone-down the unnecessary antics a couple of months ago, the former player-turned-GM made it clear the team would prefer the big man to "be himself" when out on the court.

Back in December, Embiid admitted that it was a struggle. "I haven't been having fun," Embiid mentioned after a home victory against the Denver Nuggets. "It goes back to being mature. One of the biggest parts of my game is just having fun. By having fun, it means talking trash, but that part of my game has been cut, so I just need to be myself."

Since he made those comments, Embiid slowly worked his way back to being himself on the court with occasional trash talk and a shimmy to pump up the crowd here and there. Two months later, though, it feels like everything is back to square one with Embiid.

Over the last four games, the Sixers have been struggling as a team. Four-straight losses on a tiring road trip will put any player in a questionable mood. However, Embiid has looked like the 2019-2020 version of himself ever since he has returned from his surgery.

During Thursday night's game against Milwaukee, Embiid's negative body language couldn't be avoided. At a point during the TNT broadcast, it was mentioned a handful of times. While everybody who was tuned in to the nationally televised game might've been seeing Embiid's lack of interest for the first time, those who have watched the Sixers a lot lately know this has been a reoccurring theme throughout the year.

And once again, Embiid had to address it after the Sixers lost to the Bucks 112-101. "I'm trying to get back to the fun Joel," Embiid remarked, according to The Inquirer's Keith Pompey. "Smile a little more. The whole season I kind of told myself I was going to be serious. I feel like everybody just looked at it in a way that I'm moody, or I do not care -- I do [care]. I want to win. But at the same time, I try to have a different attitude. Obviously, it hasn't been working, so I have to go back to the fun Joel."

Maybe the third time's a charm for Embiid, who continues to try and find his balance between being serious and having some fun on the court. On Friday, the Sixers will get back to the Wells Fargo Center for a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Embiid and the rest of the team hopes to get back to their winning ways after a four-game skid.

