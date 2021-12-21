Joel Embiid, Danny Green Cleared for Action vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss a handful of key players on Monday night when they return to the floor to face the Boston Celtics.

On Monday morning, the Sixers wasted no time ruling out Georges Niang, Shake Milton, and Andre Drummond as they were entered in the NBA's health and safety protocol last week.

In addition to them, the Sixers also anticipated being without Furkan Korkmaz, who's been dealing with a non-COVID illness, Ben Simmons, who is out for personal reasons, and Jaden Springer, who is dealing with a concussion.

Along with the guys who were ruled out early, the Sixers also had three players listed as questionable going into the matchup. Starting point guard Tyrese Maxey has been battling a quad contusion since Philly's matchup against the Miami Heat, which took place last Wednesday.

Maxey's contusion kept him off the court for the Sixers' Thursday night battle against the Brooklyn Nets. While the young guard was hopeful of returning to the floor on Monday night in Boston, he's been ruled out for the second-straight game.

What About Embiid and Green?

Fortunately, the Sixers won't miss more than one of their regular starters on Monday. Although Joel Embiid and Danny Green were questionable leading up to the matchup, both have been cleared for action in Boston.

Embiid's been dealing with several setbacks lately. Just last week, he missed the matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies as he was battling rib soreness. While ankle soreness nearly kept him off the court on Monday, Philly's big man is good to go after participating in pregame warmups.

As for Green, he was added to the Sixers' injury report late on Sunday. As the 76ers initially planned to play the New Orleans Pelicans over the weekend, Green was reportedly dealing with hip soreness. It's unclear if he would've been able to play on Sunday if the game wasn't postponed, but the extra day off might've helped the veteran forward as he'll be cleared for action on Monday in Boston.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.