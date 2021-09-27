Embiid Expresses Disappointment in Ben Simmons Situation

With Sixers training camp just one day away, Joel Embiid suited up in his 2021-2022 uniform to address the media for the first time since the Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks back in June.

Coming into NBA media day, Sixers players were fully prepared to discuss the situation regarding Ben Simmons. Embiid, who has never been one to shy away from expressing his true feelings, addressed the Simmons saga for the first time since the three-time All-Star requested a trade.

Lately, Embiid hasn't garnered an opportunity to sit down and talk to Simmons face to face. Although the big man was going to be a part of an all-players meeting out in Los Angeles with Simmons before the former No. 1 overall pick rejected the discussion, Embiid had a good idea of what he wanted to express to his teammate.

After taking a long pause, Embiid explained his feelings about the situation.

"Honestly, I would say I'm disappointed," said Embiid. "Obviously, we haven't won anything, but going by what has been said through the media and tweets, I would look it at in a way that, look at what we've been able to do. We haven't done anything in the regular season. I've got to be better -- everybody's got to be better. In the regular season, we've been so good and so dominant. We know it's working. I think it's all about taking the next step and everybody playing up to their potential."

Unfortunately, the Simmons and Embiid duo might never get another opportunity to turn successful regular seasons into successful championship runs. While Embiid might be disappointed in the current situation, the MVP runner-up hopes that sometime soon, Simmons changes his mind.

"I hope that you know, he really changes his mind. If I didn't like playing with him, I'm honest, and I'll say it. I love playing with him because he adds so much to our team. We've been building this thing around us. I don't see it as 'This is my team.' I don't care about any of that."

Although the fit between Simmons and Embiid has been questioned on many occasions throughout the years, the two have won a lot of games together in the regular season since they've been teammates. While Embiid hopes to have more chances to play alongside Simmons and work for better results in the postseason, the star center might be left disappointed in the end.

