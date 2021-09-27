Embiid Feels Great After Recovering From Knee Injury

Joel Embiid's 2021 playoff run was nearly cut short in the first round. As the Sixers center took the court for Game 4 against the Washington Wizards on the road, his night ended early as he suffered a knee injury.

Although the 76ers did their best not to panic, Embiid was diagnosed with a torn meniscus. In the following matchup, he was ruled out. Fortunately for Philly, they managed to defeat the Wizards in Game 5 and wrapped up the series.

But Embiid's knee wasn't getting any better going into the second round. Surgery could've kept Embiid off the floor for the remainder of the postseason. Therefore, he avoided that situation at all costs.

Instead, Embiid opted to undergo daily treatment and take it day by day. Heading into every matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid's playing status was in question. The Sixers were lucky to have their top star on the court for all seven games, but their playoff run was short-lived after a Game 7 loss to the Hawks.

At that point, Embiid was heading into a critical offseason. Despite coming off of his best season, Embiid not only had to focus on improving his game -- but also getting healthy once again. On Monday, the All-Star center made it clear he had a successful offseason when it came to getting his knee right.

"It's been fine," Embiid explained in regards to his knee. "I've just been working out all summer. It's been fine -- no problems. You know, I'm getting back to where I was and I feel pretty good."

According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, Embiid is a "full-go" for training camp this offseason after recovering from last postseason's setback. With training camp beginning on Tuesday, Embiid isn't expected to have many limitations as it seems he has managed to have a full recovery from his injury.

