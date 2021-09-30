Embiid Fires Back at Ben Simmons Following Latest Report

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to their practice facility on Monday for media day. As Ben Simmons stuck by his word to hold out from training camp, the 25-year-old guard missed a day full of interviews as expected.

Still, Simmons was a key topic throughout the afternoon. As the three-time All-Star demanded a trade over the summer and has yet to see his wishes fulfilled, Simmons' current teammates spent a majority of their day making it clear they'd like for him to return this season.

But the feeling isn't mutual. Although the Sixers have made several efforts to convince Simmons to come to work again in Philadelphia, the three-time All-Star remains committed to his holdout.

Although Simmons has yet to speak publicly on his situation, Sam Amick of The Athletic got word that the Sixers guard is reportedly "done" playing alongside Joel Embiid.

While it's not a personal issue that Simmons has with Embiid, the veteran guard believes that their on-court fit is off and doesn't work for Simmons' playing style.

"As he sees it, sources say, the organization’s choice to build its basketball ecosystem around Embiid’s style simply isn’t conducive to the way he needs to play. So while Embiid insisted to reporters on Monday that he wants Simmons back, this much is clear: The feeling is not mutual. “It has run its course,” the source said of their pairing."

On Thursday, Embiid spoke to reporters for the first time since the latest report regarding Simmons' stance with the team was published. Never one to mince words, Embiid expressed disappointment in the situation once again.

"I feel like our teams have always been built around his needs. So it was kind of surprising to see. I mean the reason we signed Al (Horford) is (Simmons). We got rid of Jimmy (because) he needed the ball in his hands. We've always had shooters, and I feel like i can really play with anybody, and I can make anybody be better on the court...We are a better team with him. There's no question about it. We still hope that he changes his mind. The situation is weird, disappointing, borderline kinda disrespectful to all the guys that are out here fighting for their lives. Some guys rely on the team to be successful to stay in the league and make money somehow." h/t Derek Bodner of The Athletic

Embiid has made it clear on several occasions this week that he would love to have Simmons back in the building. But as the rumors keep flowing, the MVP runner-up continues to find the situation even more disappointing.

