Back when the Philadelphia 76ers drafted University of Kansas center Joel Embiid in 2014, the Sixers weren't exactly the cream of the crop in the NBA. After all, there was a reason why they were in position for the third-overall pick in the draft.

During those times, the Sixers were in the infamous tanking phase. The Sam Hinkie days where the team decided to trade away any player that had even an ounce of star potential in exchange for draft picks for the future.

The slogan for the Sixers at the time was "Trust the Process." The process plan began falling into place when the Sixers landed Embiid with the third pick. Although Philly had to wait a season for his foot to heal, it was inevitable that Embiid was going to stick around for the Sixers, unlike the other potential stars the team had.

As Embiid knew he wanted to spend his entire career in Philly early on, he totally bought into 'The Process.' And to prove he was all about it, Embiid decided to adopt the nickname and would soon become Joel 'The Process' Embiid, as he got introduced to the court on game days at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Embiid's nickname has become quite popular over the years. And on Wednesday night, it reached new heights. As a question on Jeopardy popped up regarding the Sixers center's nickname, the contestant who received the question was unaware of the answer and decided to loft up a hail mary with his response, which was totally wrong.

"Do-a-180" was the Jeopardy contestant's answer. Naturally, the clip of the entire ordeal was uploaded to Twitter, and NBA fans got a kick out of it. Joel Embiid himself even made a few jokes of his own as he changed his Twitter name to 'Joel Embiid "Do-a-180" Embiid.'

It didn't just stop there either. The masterful Twitter troll even took it another step and dug up some old tapes of his game where he did a hilarious spin move, which would help match his newfound nickname, thanks to Jeopardy. Fun Joel Embiid is back indeed.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_