Joel Embiid Temporarily Changes Nickname After Jeopardy Fail

Justin Grasso

Back when the Philadelphia 76ers drafted University of Kansas center Joel Embiid in 2014, the Sixers weren't exactly the cream of the crop in the NBA. After all, there was a reason why they were in position for the third-overall pick in the draft.

During those times, the Sixers were in the infamous tanking phase. The Sam Hinkie days where the team decided to trade away any player that had even an ounce of star potential in exchange for draft picks for the future.

The slogan for the Sixers at the time was "Trust the Process." The process plan began falling into place when the Sixers landed Embiid with the third pick. Although Philly had to wait a season for his foot to heal, it was inevitable that Embiid was going to stick around for the Sixers, unlike the other potential stars the team had.

As Embiid knew he wanted to spend his entire career in Philly early on, he totally bought into 'The Process.' And to prove he was all about it, Embiid decided to adopt the nickname and would soon become Joel 'The Process' Embiid, as he got introduced to the court on game days at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Embiid's nickname has become quite popular over the years. And on Wednesday night, it reached new heights. As a question on Jeopardy popped up regarding the Sixers center's nickname, the contestant who received the question was unaware of the answer and decided to loft up a hail mary with his response, which was totally wrong.

"Do-a-180" was the Jeopardy contestant's answer. Naturally, the clip of the entire ordeal was uploaded to Twitter, and NBA fans got a kick out of it. Joel Embiid himself even made a few jokes of his own as he changed his Twitter name to 'Joel Embiid "Do-a-180" Embiid.'

It didn't just stop there either. The masterful Twitter troll even took it another step and dug up some old tapes of his game where he did a hilarious spin move, which would help match his newfound nickname, thanks to Jeopardy. Fun Joel Embiid is back indeed.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Sixers Rule Out Josh Richardson vs. Kings on Thursday Night

The Sixers have once again ruled out Josh Richardson for Thursday night's game against the Kings.

Justin Grasso

So, Al Horford has become a legitimate issue for the Philadelphia 76ers lately...

Justin Grasso

ESPN Removes Sixers vs. Pistons Matchup From National TV for Next Week

ESPN has announced it will ditch the Sixers vs. Pistons matchup for their nationally televised schedule for next week.

Justin Grasso

76ers Paid Homage to Kobe Bryant Once Again on Lakers' Home Court

The Philadelphia 76ers have once again paid homage to the late legend, Kobe Bryant, as they played on the Lakers home court on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Brett Brown Attempts to Embrace the Loss vs. Lakers

Sixers head coach Brett Brown took a different approach to responding to a loss after getting defeated by the Lakers on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso

Glenn Robinson III Finally Gives Sixers What They Need Moving Forward

Glenn Robinson III's stint with the Sixers so far has been tough, but against the Lakers the reserve forward showed out.

Justin Grasso

76ers Pick Up Eighth Straight Road Loss as They Fall Short to Lakers

The Philadelphia 76ers lost once again on the road. This time, they fell short to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Justin Grasso

Injuries Won't Affect Tobias Harris' Thought Process Moving Forward

Sixers forward Tobias Harris understands his team is in bad shape on paper, but he believes the thought process won't change.

Justin Grasso

Is Shake Milton Jrue Holiday 2.0? Sixers' Brett Brown Sees a 'Fair Comparison'

Recently, NBC Sports Philly's Jim Lynam compared Sixers guard Shake Milton to Jrue Holiday. 76ers head coach Brett Brown could agree with the comparison.

Justin Grasso

Lakers' Anthony Davis Listed as Probable vs. Sixers on Tuesday

Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been listed as 'Probable' for their matchup against the Sixers on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso