News
Search

Sixers' Joel Embiid Out vs. Cavaliers With Back Injury

Joel Embiid won't see any minutes on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Philadelphia 76ers will roll without their starting center Joel Embiid on Sunday night in the second road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Embiid is dealing with back tightness.

It's necessary to note that the 76ers did not have Embiid listed on the injury report earlier on Sunday, so he could've suffered a setback during routine warmups hours before the game against the Cavaliers. 

Considering he was listed as inactive close to tip-off, Embiid's setback likely isn't serious. As the Sixers just played the New York Knicks on Saturday night, the team might've considered sitting Embiid out for the first back to back set of games for the season. While it seemed they didn't intend to, his back tightness made it an obvious choice to leave the big man on the bench for the time being.

So, with Embiid out of the lineup, veteran center Dwight Howard will get the start, as expected. The 35-year-old center became a regular reserve last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. While he will remain Embiid's backup with the Sixers, Philly's front office expected to have Howard start a few games this year as Embiid's bound to miss time throughout the season every year.

With Embiid out and Howard starting, the 76ers will likely roll with Tony Bradley as the backup. The veteran center battled with Vincent Poirier during the preseason, but it was clear the former Utah Jazz backup was in favor of winning Howard's backup minutes if the veteran center has to assume a starter's role on select nights.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has something to prove.
News

Sixers' Joel Embiid Out vs. Cavaliers With Back Injury

USATSI_15363295_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid is Feeling More Confident in the Post

USATSI_13763506_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Third Game

USATSI_15319304_168388689_lowres
News

Seth Curry Set to Play vs. Cavaliers After 'Jamming' up his Shoulder

USATSI_15302734_168388689_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Compliments RJ Barrett After Rough Night

USATSI_15363297_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Praises Ben Simmons' Overall Performance vs. Knicks

USATSI_10447004_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers is Winning Over Sixers stars Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

USATSI_15363431_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Collect First Road Win Over New York Knicks on Saturday

USATSI_15121357_168388689_lowres
News

Rivers, Sixers Gear up for a 'Strange' Night at Madison Square Garden