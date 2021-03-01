Joel Embiid Will Play vs. Pacers on Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers were in danger of missing a couple of key players on Monday night. With the Indiana Pacers in town for the first time this season, the Sixers won't have their starting veteran power forward Tobias Harris available as he continues to nurse a knee injury, which he suffered last Thursday.

In addition to the absence of Harris, the Sixers listed Joel Embiid as questionable as he's dealing with ankle soreness. Over the weekend, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers. Early on during the matchup, Embiid was seen grabbing at his ankle after rolling it.

Although he slowly walked back to Philly's bench and received some medical attention from the training staff, Embiid wasn't dealing with anything too serious. Following the timeout, Embiid made it back out onto the court.

For the rest of the night, Embiid was fine. The All-Star big man ended up remaining on the court for the entirety of the matchup, which included overtime. In 40 minutes on the court, Embiid drained 13 of 22 field-goal attempts for a game-high of 42 points. Unfortunately, his contributions didn't help the Sixers enough to snag a late win.

Heading into Monday's showdown against the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers expected Embiid to possibly miss the game. Leading up to the matchup, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers considered Embiid to be "very questionable." A little before tip-off, the Sixers confirmed that Rivers' assumptions were off as Embiid will start and play on Monday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.